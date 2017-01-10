BBC India NewsRSS Feed
India divorce: How 'triple talaq' destroys lives
Opposition mounts to the practice of "triple talaq" - instant divorce - in India.
Can Bangalore win its battle against rubbish?
The BBC meets a group of concerned citizens who are working to clean up Bangalore.
Indian YouTuber in trouble over 'prank' kissing
India YouTuber Sumit Verma faces backlash after randomly kissing women in public areas for a video.
Om Puri: The actor who never got his due
Film writer Aseem Chhabra on how Indian film actor Om Puri never got the recognition he deserved.
India v England: Kohli named limited-overs captain
Virat Kohli is named as India limited-overs captain for the one day international series against England.
Traffic to be banned on India's iconic Connaught Place
The iconic Connaught Place area in India's capital, Delhi, will be pedestrianised for three months.
'No evidence' of New Year mass sex attacks in Bangalore: Police
The police commissioner of the Indian city tells the BBC there is no evidence sex attacks took place.