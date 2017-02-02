BBC India NewsRSS Feed
India Budget 2017: Promise to boost rural spending
Farmers are among those hardest hit by the withdrawal of high value bank notes late last year.
India Budget 2017: Spending to get out of trouble
When pushed into a corner, most governments try to spend their way out of trouble.
Kashmir Muslim athlete denied US visa due to 'current policy'
Tanveer Hussain is due to participate in the world snowshoe championship at Serenac Lake New York.
India IT sector fears new US H-1B visa bill for skilled workers
The new legislation mainly targets foreign firms based in the US who bring in foreign employees.
India mourns one of its oldest elephants, Indira
Indira was estimated to be between 85 and 90 and stopped eating after she fell ill.
India admits rupee withdrawal bad for economy
The government has also warned the economy's growth will slow - but hopes for long-term benefits.
The Indian barber famous for 'cosmic' head massages
How a backstreet barber racked up 20 million YouTube views.