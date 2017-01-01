BBC India NewsRSS Feed
India mine collapse: Bodies of 13 recovered in Jharkhand
The bodies of 13 people are recovered and scores remain missing after a coal mine collapse in India.
Indian party chief reinstates sacked son Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh's chief minister is allowed back into his party - a day after his father expelled him.
India sees long bank queues as rupee deadline passes
Long queues form as people in India try to deposit discontinued banknotes, hours before a deadline passes.
India opens first school for transgender pupils
A school for transgender people opens in Kochi, to help school dropouts finish their education.
Israel warns of New Year terror threat in India
Israel issues a warning of imminent terror attacks on tourists in India during New Year festivities.
India rupee ban: 'I feel like there's a lot of chaos'
The BBC asks people in Mumbai and Delhi for their views of India's bank note ban - which the government says is aimed at…
Sasikala: The 'new mother' of Tamil Nadu politics
BBC Tamil's Thirumalai Manivannan profiles Sasikala's political and personal journey in Tamil Nadu.