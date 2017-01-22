BBC India NewsRSS Feed
Kuneru train crash leaves 12 dead
A rescue operation is under way after seven coaches and the engine derailed in Andhra Pradesh.
Jallikattu bullfighting set to resume in Tamil Nadu
An executive order allows traditional bull-taming contests to resume, bypassing a Supreme Court ban.
Saroo Brierley: The real-life search behind the film Lion
The man whose Google Earth hunt inspired a Hollywood film says his life has changed once more.
Deepika Bhardwaj: The woman who fights for men's rights
In India, where crimes against women are rampant, a female activist speaks up for harassed men.
India v England: Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni seal series in Cuttack
Brilliant centuries from Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni give India a series-clinching 15-run win over England in a thrilling second…
Will 'masala' bonds spice up the Indian economy?
BBC News looks at the prospects for so-called "masala" bonds, which the Indian government has introduced to boost investment…
Policing India's deadly kites
Is a ban on selling glass-coated string to fly kites making India's skies any less deadly?