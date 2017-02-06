BBC India NewsRSS Feed
Pakistan thanks India for returning boy to mother
Pakistan thanks India for returning the five-year-old after he was taken by his father in March.
Apple to start making iPhones in India, says state government
The southern Indian state of Karnataka is set to be the location of an iPhone factory.
India textbook lists 'ugliness' as cause for dowry
Many pointed out that such texts did little to remove existing prejudices in Indian society.
The strange ways Bollywood meets real life
Photographer Fawzan Husain on how Indians love Bollywood and include stars in everyday situations.
India road victim bleeds to death as bystanders film
Anwar Ali pleaded with onlookers to take him to hospital but they filmed him instead.
New US visa bill causes alarm in India
The proposed legislation mainly targets foreign firms based in the US bringing in foreign workers.
Workers race to clean India Chennai oil spill
The oil spill happened after two ships collided off the coast of Chennai in southern India.