India v England: Jasprit Bumrah's superb final over levels Twenty20 series at 1-1 Sunday 29 January 2017 Jasprit Bumrah bowls a brilliant final over to give India a five-run win over England in the second Twenty20 international…

Kashmir avalanches kill 14 Indian soldiers Friday 27 January 2017 The troops died in two separate incidents near the Line of Control dividing the disputed territory.

'Fire chaser' wins Padma Shri award Thursday 26 January 2017 Volunteer fire-fighter Bipin Ganatra has attended to more than 100 fires over four decades.

High hopes of Indian Congress party Thursday 26 January 2017 Many in the party have fancied a larger role for Priyanka Gandhi for years. Is she about to get it?

Trump invites Modi to visit White House Wednesday 25 January 2017 US President Donald Trump invites India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the United States.

India says it plans to measure whether quake shrank Everest Tuesday 24 January 2017 Indian officials want to test whether an earthquake shrunk the peak, but Nepal says no agreement has been reached.