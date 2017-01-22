Kuneru train crash leaves 12 dead Sunday 22 January 2017 A rescue operation is under way after seven coaches and the engine derailed in Andhra Pradesh.

Jallikattu bullfighting set to resume in Tamil Nadu Saturday 21 January 2017 An executive order allows traditional bull-taming contests to resume, bypassing a Supreme Court ban.

Saroo Brierley: The real-life search behind the film Lion Thursday 19 January 2017 The man whose Google Earth hunt inspired a Hollywood film says his life has changed once more.

Deepika Bhardwaj: The woman who fights for men's rights Friday 20 January 2017 In India, where crimes against women are rampant, a female activist speaks up for harassed men.

India v England: Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni seal series in Cuttack Thursday 19 January 2017 Brilliant centuries from Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni give India a series-clinching 15-run win over England in a thrilling second…

Will 'masala' bonds spice up the Indian economy? Monday 16 January 2017 BBC News looks at the prospects for so-called "masala" bonds, which the Indian government has introduced to boost investment…