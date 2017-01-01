India mine collapse: Bodies of 13 recovered in Jharkhand Saturday 31 December 2016 The bodies of 13 people are recovered and scores remain missing after a coal mine collapse in India.

Indian party chief reinstates sacked son Akhilesh Yadav Saturday 31 December 2016 Uttar Pradesh's chief minister is allowed back into his party - a day after his father expelled him.

India sees long bank queues as rupee deadline passes Saturday 31 December 2016 Long queues form as people in India try to deposit discontinued banknotes, hours before a deadline passes.

India opens first school for transgender pupils Friday 30 December 2016 A school for transgender people opens in Kochi, to help school dropouts finish their education.

Israel warns of New Year terror threat in India Saturday 31 December 2016 Israel issues a warning of imminent terror attacks on tourists in India during New Year festivities.

India rupee ban: 'I feel like there's a lot of chaos' Friday 30 December 2016 The BBC asks people in Mumbai and Delhi for their views of India's bank note ban - which the government says is aimed at…