Apple to start making iPhones in India, says state government Friday 3 February 2017 The southern Indian state of Karnataka is set to be the location of an iPhone factory.

India textbook lists 'ugliness' as cause for dowry Friday 3 February 2017 Many pointed out that such texts did little to remove existing prejudices in Indian society.

The strange ways Bollywood meets real life Friday 3 February 2017 Photographer Fawzan Husain on how Indians love Bollywood and include stars in everyday situations.

India road victim bleeds to death as bystanders film Thursday 2 February 2017 Anwar Ali pleaded with onlookers to take him to hospital but they filmed him instead.

New US visa bill causes alarm in India Thursday 2 February 2017 The proposed legislation mainly targets foreign firms based in the US bringing in foreign workers.

Workers race to clean India Chennai oil spill Thursday 2 February 2017 The oil spill happened after two ships collided off the coast of Chennai in southern India.