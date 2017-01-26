BBC India NewsRSS Feed
'Fire chaser' wins Padma Shri award
Volunteer fire-fighter Bipin Ganatra has attended to more than 100 fires over four decades.
High hopes of Indian Congress party
Many in the party have fancied a larger role for Priyanka Gandhi for years. Is she about to get it?
Trump invites Modi to visit White House
US President Donald Trump invites India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the United States.
India says it plans to measure whether quake shrank Everest
Indian officials want to test whether an earthquake shrunk the peak, but Nepal says no agreement has been reached.
India v England: Trevor Bayliss says tourists' bowling 'a little disappointing'
Coach Trevor Bayliss says England's bowling during the one-day international series in India was "a little disappointing"…
Jallikattu: New Tamil Nadu bill backs India bullfights
Lawmakers in Tamil Nadu state voted after days of protests in support of the controversial festival.
Some reasons from Kenya, India and Germany
While women marched on Washington DC, why did others march around the world? Here are some reasons from Kenya, India and…