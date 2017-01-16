Why the bicycle may decide the fate of 200 million people Monday 16 January 2017 The BBC's Ayeshea Perera on the role of the humble bicycle in a crucial Indian state election.

Hindu festival stampede leaves six women dead Monday 16 January 2017 The women were returning from Gangasagar, West Bengal, where the Ganges flows into the sea.

India v England: Virat Kohli thought Eoin Morgan's side would 'panic' Sunday 15 January 2017 India captain Virat Kohli says he thought England would "panic" during his side's chase of 351 to win the first ODI in Pune…

Gandhi flip flops sold on Amazon cause anger in India Sunday 15 January 2017 Online retailer is at the centre of fresh outrage over flip flops depicting India's independence icon.

Indian YouTuber Crazy Sumit held for 'prank' kissing video Friday 13 January 2017 Indian police detain Sumit Verma over a video of him randomly kissing women in public areas.

Protest after Modi 'replaces' Mahatma Gandhi in calendar Friday 13 January 2017 Government workers are unhappy with Narendra Modi replacing Mahatma Gandhi in an official calendar.