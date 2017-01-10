India divorce: How 'triple talaq' destroys lives Monday 9 January 2017 Opposition mounts to the practice of "triple talaq" - instant divorce - in India.

Can Bangalore win its battle against rubbish? Monday 9 January 2017 The BBC meets a group of concerned citizens who are working to clean up Bangalore.

Indian YouTuber in trouble over 'prank' kissing Monday 9 January 2017 India YouTuber Sumit Verma faces backlash after randomly kissing women in public areas for a video.

Om Puri: The actor who never got his due Friday 6 January 2017 Film writer Aseem Chhabra on how Indian film actor Om Puri never got the recognition he deserved.

India v England: Kohli named limited-overs captain Friday 6 January 2017 Virat Kohli is named as India limited-overs captain for the one day international series against England.

Traffic to be banned on India's iconic Connaught Place Friday 6 January 2017 The iconic Connaught Place area in India's capital, Delhi, will be pedestrianised for three months.