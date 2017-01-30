BBC India NewsRSS Feed
India v England: Jasprit Bumrah's superb final over levels Twenty20 series at 1-1
Jasprit Bumrah bowls a brilliant final over to give India a five-run win over England in the second Twenty20 international…
Kashmir avalanches kill 14 Indian soldiers
The troops died in two separate incidents near the Line of Control dividing the disputed territory.
'Fire chaser' wins Padma Shri award
Volunteer fire-fighter Bipin Ganatra has attended to more than 100 fires over four decades.
High hopes of Indian Congress party
Many in the party have fancied a larger role for Priyanka Gandhi for years. Is she about to get it?
Trump invites Modi to visit White House
US President Donald Trump invites India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the United States.
India says it plans to measure whether quake shrank Everest
Indian officials want to test whether an earthquake shrunk the peak, but Nepal says no agreement has been reached.
The Indian barber famous for 'cosmic' head massages
A barber in India has been dubbed the cosmic barber for his unique approach to grooming.