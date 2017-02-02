India Budget 2017: Promise to boost rural spending Wednesday 1 February 2017 Farmers are among those hardest hit by the withdrawal of high value bank notes late last year.

India Budget 2017: Spending to get out of trouble Wednesday 1 February 2017 When pushed into a corner, most governments try to spend their way out of trouble.

Kashmir Muslim athlete denied US visa due to 'current policy' Wednesday 1 February 2017 Tanveer Hussain is due to participate in the world snowshoe championship at Serenac Lake New York.

India IT sector fears new US H-1B visa bill for skilled workers Tuesday 31 January 2017 The new legislation mainly targets foreign firms based in the US who bring in foreign employees.

India mourns one of its oldest elephants, Indira Tuesday 31 January 2017 Indira was estimated to be between 85 and 90 and stopped eating after she fell ill.

India admits rupee withdrawal bad for economy Tuesday 31 January 2017 The government has also warned the economy's growth will slow - but hopes for long-term benefits.