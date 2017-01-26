'Fire chaser' wins Padma Shri award Thursday 26 January 2017 Volunteer fire-fighter Bipin Ganatra has attended to more than 100 fires over four decades.

High hopes of Indian Congress party Thursday 26 January 2017 Many in the party have fancied a larger role for Priyanka Gandhi for years. Is she about to get it?

Trump invites Modi to visit White House Wednesday 25 January 2017 US President Donald Trump invites India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the United States.

India says it plans to measure whether quake shrank Everest Tuesday 24 January 2017 Indian officials want to test whether an earthquake shrunk the peak, but Nepal says no agreement has been reached.

India v England: Trevor Bayliss says tourists' bowling 'a little disappointing' Monday 23 January 2017 Coach Trevor Bayliss says England's bowling during the one-day international series in India was "a little disappointing"…

Jallikattu: New Tamil Nadu bill backs India bullfights Monday 23 January 2017 Lawmakers in Tamil Nadu state voted after days of protests in support of the controversial festival.