BBC India NewsRSS Feed
Why the bicycle may decide the fate of 200 million people
The BBC's Ayeshea Perera on the role of the humble bicycle in a crucial Indian state election.
Hindu festival stampede leaves six women dead
The women were returning from Gangasagar, West Bengal, where the Ganges flows into the sea.
India v England: Virat Kohli thought Eoin Morgan's side would 'panic'
India captain Virat Kohli says he thought England would "panic" during his side's chase of 351 to win the first ODI in Pune…
Gandhi flip flops sold on Amazon cause anger in India
Online retailer is at the centre of fresh outrage over flip flops depicting India's independence icon.
Indian YouTuber Crazy Sumit held for 'prank' kissing video
Indian police detain Sumit Verma over a video of him randomly kissing women in public areas.
Protest after Modi 'replaces' Mahatma Gandhi in calendar
Government workers are unhappy with Narendra Modi replacing Mahatma Gandhi in an official calendar.
Will 'masala' bonds spice up the Indian economy?
BBC News looks at the prospects for so-called "masala" bonds, which the Indian government has introduced to boost investment…